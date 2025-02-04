AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-04

Centre asked to reduce property transfer tax rates like KP govt

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Finance and Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Muzammil Aslam said on Monday that the provincial government has reduced property transfer tax from 6 percent to 3 percent in the previous budget.

The KP government also requested the federal government to lower the tax rate. Aslam stated that high taxes on property transfers pose a significant hurdle for low-income individuals.

However, he noted that the KP government’s stance has been vindicated, as the federal government is now considering reducing property tax rates. Muzammil Aslam stated that he was scheduled to meet Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, at Adiala Jail on January 30, but was made to wait for four hours and then turned back without any reason.

Aslam added that a writ petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court on Monday, to ensure the meeting takes place.

KP Advisor on Finance has issued a statement on inflation, stating that the government is hiding the true picture of inflation. According to Aslam, the current inflation statistics reveal a 2.4% inflation rate, which is almost the lowest in 10-15 years.

However, Aslam pointed out that the core inflation data tells a different story, with rural inflation at 10.4% and urban inflation at 7.8%. He emphasised that this is the type of inflation that destroy the purchasing power.

Aslam also noted that the constant inflation will not be hidden from the public, especially in the age of social media.

