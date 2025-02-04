Call for taking action against illegal adulteration of LPG with CO2

LAHORE: Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), along with Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Distributors and Industries Association, called on the government to take decisive action against individuals and entities involved in the illegal adulteration of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with carbon dioxide (CO2), as well as those producing substandard cylinders and LPG bowsers.

Speaking at a press conference, they emphasized the urgent need for stringent enforcement of regulations and demanded that only registered companies and distributors be permitted to operate in the LPG sector.

Furthermore, they insisted that companies engaging in illegal practices should face non-bailable charges.

Elaborating on the dangers of CO2 adulteration, they explained that “CO2 exerts significantly higher pressure compared to LPG. This discrepancy leads to sudden explosions of LPG bowsers and cylinders, posing severe risks to human lives.”

They highlighted the financial incentives driving this malpractice, pointing out that LPG is priced at PKR 235,000 per ton, while CO2 costs only PKR 25,000 per ton. CO2, available at merely PKR 25 per kilogram, is being illicitly mixed into LPG, which is sold at PKR 300 per kilogram.

They further noted that, owing to the relentless efforts of the LPG Distributors and Industries Association, a legislative proposal addressing LPG regulations has already been approved by the Senate Committee and is now awaiting final endorsement from the Law Minister. They urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Federal Minister of Law, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and other key stakeholders to expedite its approval, ensuring that those engaged in unlawful activities receive the harshest penalties.

Additionally, through FPCCI, they appealed to all business operators within the LPG industry to abstain from adulteration and to cooperate fully with the government in safeguarding both their own safety and the well-being of Pakistan’s 250 million citizens.

The LPG Distributors and Industries Association also passed a resolution stating that if any member, office-bearer, or distributor of the association is found guilty of CO2 adulteration in LPG, the association itself will take legal action and file an FIR against them.

