Lahore Grammar School emerged successful contender: Balloting ceremony to establish first school in Ravi City

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

LAHORE: The balloting ceremony to establish the first school at Chahar Bagh in Ravi City was held at the RUDA Head Office under the chairmanship of Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

During the ceremony, the minister conducted e-balloting in the presence of selected stakeholders (educational chains) for the landmark project.

Lahore Grammar School (LGS) emerged as the successful contender from a pool of four shortlisted educational chains, which included Roots International, American Licestuff, and the School of Islamic Learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat emphasized the growing need for educational facilities around the new housing societies. “Lahore is expanding rapidly, and with the rising population, it has become essential to enhance educational opportunities.

Establishing schools in new housing societies is now indispensable,“ Minister said. He further highlighted that in the first phase, 8.5 kanal lands have been allocated for the first school in Chahar Bagh.

As Ravi City’s population increases, the more schools will be developed to meet the educational demands of residents. The minister also said that the strategy for setting up government schools across the region to ensure affordable educational options for all segments of society.

RUDA CEO Imran Amin, Secretary Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo, and representatives of private school chains were present at the event. Rana Sikandar Hayat also said that this school project, under the supervision of RUDA, which is expected to be completed soon, marking a significant step in improving educational infrastructure in the new urban development of Ravi City.

RUDA Rana Sikandar Hayat Lahore Grammar School Ravi City

