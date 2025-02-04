President will leave for China today

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will undertake an official visit to China from February 4-8 at the invitation of Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in a statement issued here on Monday.

During the visit, the President would hold meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese leaders in Beijing.

The discussions will encompass the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation; counter-terrorism and security collaboration; China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives.

The two sides would also exchange views on the unfolding global and regional geopolitical landscape, and bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

At the special invitation of the Chinese government, the President would also attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province of China, read the FO statement. The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

It reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advance economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlight their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.

This visit holds significant importance in strengthening the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China, particularly in the context of mutual cooperation and regional development, the sources said.

The President will be accompanied by former foreign minister and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and senior government officials, highlighting the significance of the visit, said the sources.

Both countries will engage in delegation-level talks. The two leaders are expected to discuss critical issues, including bilateral trade, investment opportunities, regional security, and the CPEC project.

Sources revealed that the President’s visit was originally planned for November last year but had to be rescheduled due to his foot injury. The rescheduling of this visit emphasises the importance both countries attach to their bilateral relations, the sources added.

