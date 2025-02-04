Jan 2025: 31 terror-related incidents occurred in Balochistan: SATP

ISLAMABAD: In January 2025, Balochistan was subjected to over 31 terror-related incidents, with 72 casualties, South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) data revealed on Monday.

The ongoing militancy, led by Baloch separatist groups, witnessed a sharp increase in coordinated attacks targeting security forces, government officials, and civilians, SATP report said.

According to available SATP data, over 63 personnel from Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Security Forces (SFs) were martyred in militant attacks and counter-insurgency operations. And nine civilians lost their lives in various incidents, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence.

In retaliation, security forces neutralized more than 57 insurgents in multiple operations, signaling an intensified crackdown on militant activities.

SATP and other investigations indicate that insurgent groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA), carried out a series of attacks throughout January.

Data shows the tactics used included suicide bombings, IED explosions, ambushes, and direct assaults on military installations and convoys. These terror groups claimed responsibility for most of the attacks and violence, reiterating their commitment to what they describe as an armed struggle for independence.

The deadliest attack occurred on January 4, when a suicide bomber targeted a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy near Turbat, killing 11 FC personnel and injuring several others. The BLA’s Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility, stating that the attack was coordinated using intelligence provided by its network.

On January 6, another IED explosion in Kech District killed five soldiers, while on the same day, Zehri town in Khuzdar District came under siege for nearly 10 hours by BLA militants. The Assistant Commissioner’s convoy was also targeted in an IED attack, although he survived the blast on the same day.

On January 15, a BLF-planted remote-controlled bomb struck the security forces convoy in Dasht, Kech District, killing over seven valiant soldiers, including an officer. The security forces responded befittingly and inflicted heavy losses on the terrorist network. Furthermore, militants attacked a strategic security post on January 28 in Nushki, which resulted in the deaths of three soldiers, while four others sustained injuries.

The biggest counter-insurgency operation of the month took place on January 31, when security forces launched a clearance operation in Mangochar, Kalat District. In the fierce battle, 18 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and 12 insurgents were killed. The security forces continued their offensive in Harnai District, killing 11 more militants, data shows.

The escalation of violence in January 2025 reveals a surge in insurgent activities, compared to 2024, which saw a record-breaking 260 incidents in Balochistan. During last year’s worst militancy, around 588 people were killed in terror-related violence with over 315 soldiers and officers of the security forces. Additionally, security forces killed more than 190 terrorists and rebels. The intensity of attacks underlines the insurgents’ ability to conduct coordinated operations over a vast geographical area, despite sustained counter-terrorism measures by the state.

Security analysts warn that the growing sophistication of militant tactics, including the use of suicide bombers, intelligence-driven attacks, and multi-pronged assaults on military targets, indicates an evolving threat that demands a comprehensive counter-insurgency strategy.

Insurgent groups have issued fresh warnings, threatening to target state convoys, infrastructure, and foreign investments in the province. The security forces and LEAs have reiterated their commitment to neutralizing militant threats and restoring stability to Balochistan.

