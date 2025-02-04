Pakistan Cables PVC compounding plant inaugurated in Nooriabad

NOORIABAD: Pakistan Cables Ltd successfully commissioned its new PVC Compounding Plant at its new factory located in Nooriabad, Sindh. Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables, inaugurated the plant and was joined by the team.

With the addition of the new PVC Compounding Plant, Pakistan Cables has significantly enhanced its capacity to cater to its own and external needs for PVC products.

First set up in 2007, the Company was the first in the industry to have its own PVC Compounding Plant at its factory located at SITE, Karachi.

According to Fahd K. Chinoy, “Through enhanced local production, Pakistan Cables has strengthened its position as a premier supplier for PVC compounds in diverse industries.

As the first and premier wires and cables manufacturer in Pakistan, we strongly believe in the economic potential of Pakistan and therefore remain committed to invest and grow the local industry for a stronger economy. This is a milestone achievement for our new factory which is re-shaping the industry standards.“

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025