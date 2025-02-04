Constable deputed on polio team security shot dead in Khyber

PESHAWAR: A police constable deputed on security of a polio team at Jumrud in the tribal district Khyber was shot injured while he was on his way for the assigned duty. The injured policeman was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased cop was identified as Constable Abdul Khaliq. Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the crime scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation.

The incident highlights the persistent threats faced by the law enforcement personnel involved in polio eradication efforts in Pakistan. Over the years, militants have repeatedly targeted polio workers and their security escorts, viewing them as symbols of governmental and international intervention. The statistics are alarming. In 2013 and 2014 alone, more than 50 polio vaccinators were killed in Pakistan. In 2016, seven police personnel guarding polio workers were shot dead in Karachi.

The violence has continued in recent years; just in January 2024, a blast targeting police providing security for a polio drive killed five officers and wounded nearly two dozen others. These attacks severely hamper polio eradication efforts. Pakistan reported a sharp increase in polio cases in 2024, with 39 cases confirmed by October -an alarming resurgence compared to previous years. The country remains one of only two in the world where polio is still endemic.

The martyrdom of Constable Abdul Khaliq is a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by those on the front lines of public health initiatives. Their dedication remains unwavering despite life-threatening dangers. It is imperative for the government and international organizations to enhance security measures and provide adequate support to ensure the safety of both polio workers and their protectors. Polio eradication in Pakistan depends not only on medical efforts but also on addressing the security challenges that continue to threaten vaccination campaigns.

The international community must recognize and support the dual battle against disease and militancy in Pakistan’s fight for a polio-free future.

