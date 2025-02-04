AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
FCCL 38.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
FLYNG 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
OGDC 202.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.08%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.54%)
SEARL 104.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-4.01%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
SYM 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.03%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.05%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-04

Constable deputed on polio team security shot dead in Khyber

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2025 07:42am

PESHAWAR: A police constable deputed on security of a polio team at Jumrud in the tribal district Khyber was shot injured while he was on his way for the assigned duty. The injured policeman was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased cop was identified as Constable Abdul Khaliq. Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the crime scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation.

The incident highlights the persistent threats faced by the law enforcement personnel involved in polio eradication efforts in Pakistan. Over the years, militants have repeatedly targeted polio workers and their security escorts, viewing them as symbols of governmental and international intervention. The statistics are alarming. In 2013 and 2014 alone, more than 50 polio vaccinators were killed in Pakistan. In 2016, seven police personnel guarding polio workers were shot dead in Karachi.

The violence has continued in recent years; just in January 2024, a blast targeting police providing security for a polio drive killed five officers and wounded nearly two dozen others. These attacks severely hamper polio eradication efforts. Pakistan reported a sharp increase in polio cases in 2024, with 39 cases confirmed by October -an alarming resurgence compared to previous years. The country remains one of only two in the world where polio is still endemic.

The martyrdom of Constable Abdul Khaliq is a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by those on the front lines of public health initiatives. Their dedication remains unwavering despite life-threatening dangers. It is imperative for the government and international organizations to enhance security measures and provide adequate support to ensure the safety of both polio workers and their protectors. Polio eradication in Pakistan depends not only on medical efforts but also on addressing the security challenges that continue to threaten vaccination campaigns.

The international community must recognize and support the dual battle against disease and militancy in Pakistan’s fight for a polio-free future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP anti polio drive polio team Khyber district police constable martyred police officer constables

Comments

200 characters

Constable deputed on polio team security shot dead in Khyber

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Meeting IMF condition: Sindh PA passes agri income tax bill

SRB will be sole authority for collection, enforcement

Senate panel says FTAs with China, Sri Lanka are ‘disasters’

Security deposits, user-paid infrastructure: APTMA urges Nepra to make audit report public

Services for RPPC takeover: PD seeks exemption from PPRA Rules

NA panel told: $20bn World Bank pledge under CPF depends on project readiness

Read more stories