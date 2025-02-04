Rana made district, sessions judge West

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, who had sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been appointed as district and sessions judge West.

According to a notification issued here, the chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been pleased to transfer Nasir Javed Rana, district and sessions judge, judge Accountability Court to District and Sessions Judge West Islamabad with immediate effect.

