14th Rashid D Habib Golf Tournament to begin on Thursday

KARACHI: Bank AL Habib’s 14th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2025 will take off on Thursday at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club (KGC). The final round will be played on Sunday, 9th February 2025.

More than a hundred top golfers will compete in the Professionals category for one of the most coveted four-day National Competition of the Annual Golf Season.

Last year, Ahmad Baig of RPG won the coveted trophy by carding 275, 13 under par, to win the tournament. Muhammad Zubair of KGC was the runner-up by carding 282, 6 under par.

The total Prize Money of Rs 12 million includes Rs 9.4 million for Best Performers in National Professional Category, Rs 1.95 million for KGC Professionals, Caddies and Senior Pros. Appearance Money for Top professionals has been enhanced to record Rs 1.37 million.

