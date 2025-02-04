AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-04

‘ICBC Train’ to help deepen Pakistan-China ties

Published February 4, 2025
LAHORE: As the Chinese New Year approaches, Pakistan’s Lahore Orange Line Metro has unveiled its first ever themed Train, “ICBC Train”. This initiative combining cultural exchange with commercial collaboration, the project deepens the friendship between China and Pakistan while exploring innovative revenue streams for the metro’s operations.

The train’s interiors are adorned with vibrant Chinese New Year elements, including red decorations. Passengers can engage in interactive activities, experiencing the charm of Chinese culture during their daily commute. One local passenger shared, “Riding this train gave me a sense of the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year and deepened my appreciation for the China-Pakistan friendship.”

A representative from ICBC Karachi Branch commented, “Through the ‘ICBC Train’, we aim to share the essence of Chinese culture with our friends in Pakistan, fostering mutual understanding and strengthening the bond between our people. This initiative is not only a cultural exchange but also an opportunity to reinforce the emotional ties between China and Pakistan.

The “ICBC Train” also serves as an innovative revenue-generation model for the Orange Line Metro. A spokesperson from the metro’s operating company stated, “The launch of the theme train not only enriches the passenger experience but also introduces new revenue opportunities through advertising and brand partnerships. These efforts support the sustainable development of metro operations, enabling us to provide enhanced services to passengers”.

