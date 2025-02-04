Suspension of 45 clearing agents’ licences: APCAA, KCAA issue ultimatum to Customs

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) and Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) has issued a 15-day ultimatum to Pakistan Customs to resolve the suspension of 45 clearing agents’ licences or face a complete halt of consignment clearing processes nationwide.

The warning comes amid an ongoing investigation into alleged manipulation of the newly implemented Faceless Customs Assessment System.

The suspended agents are suspected of illegal activities, with three arrests made and more raids underway.

“We’ve had two meetings with Chief Collector Jamil Nasir and his team, requesting the removal of licence suspensions, but they refused while promising to expedite the legal process,” said APCAA Chairman Saifullah, speaking alongside Patron-in-Chief Customs Clearing Alliance Haji Asif Saki.

Keeping said in view, we have decided to hold a press conference on February 4, 2025 (Today) to formally announce a 15 day ultimatum to the Pakistan Customs and all trade bodies, informing them that we are going to suspend all consignment clearing processes in case of any injustice.

Chief Collector Nasir confirmed the meetings but maintained that proper legal procedures must be followed.

The agents’ associations claim support from major trade bodies, including FPCCI and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

