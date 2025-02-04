Medical equipment imports: $2bn being spent annually, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Monday, while assuring the private sector of government’s support to develop state-of-the-art products capable of competing in international markets has said that the country was spending $2 billion dollars annually on importing biomedical devices and other healthcare equipment.

He stated this during his address at the inauguration ceremony of the AlnnoVent AVB-100, an advanced ICU ventilator developed by Alsons Group and urged the private sector to take the leading role in driving country’s industrial growth.

The minister said that this was a milestone product launch and represents a transformative step towards greater self-reliance in Pakistan’s healthcare sector. The AlnnoVent AVB-100 is designed to provide critical support to Intensive Care Units (ICUs), addressing the growing demand for life-saving equipment.

Hussain highlighted the significance of local manufacturing in enhancing Pakistan’s healthcare capabilities. “With the AlnnoVent AVB-100, Pakistan will not only strengthen its healthcare infrastructure but also establish itself as a formidable player in the global medical technology market,” he said. He emphasised that developing high-quality medical devices locally would create new opportunities for Pakistan, contributing to economic growth and generating invaluable employment.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the country faced significant challenges due to shortages in life-saving equipment. “This technology will enable us to deliver life-saving care and swiftly respond to emergencies, marking a vital step toward ensuring self-sufficiency in critical medical supplies,” said Hussain.

Hussain underscored the need for broader vision of continued investment in research, development, and infrastructure. “With such initiatives, Pakistan is poised to become a global leader in medical device manufacturing and healthcare technology.”

The AlnnoVent AVB-100 is an advanced electro-mechanical ICU ventilator, meticulously designed, and developed to meet stringent international quality and performance standards. It features a versatile range of functions, including five invasive and two non-invasive ventilation modes, making it adaptable for various critical care situations.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of Pakistan’s healthcare and technology sectors. Specifically designed to cater to the needs of elderly patients, the “AlnnoVent” ventilator has a shelf life of five years.

In addition to meeting local medical requirements, these ventilators are set to be exported, boosting the country’s economy.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s economic success is tied to its ability to innovate and produce new products, which will help the country transition away from its reliance on imports and toward a more export-oriented economy.

