Afghan deputy governor’s son among four terrorists killed in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces conducted a successful operation on the night between January 30 and 31 in Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan, eliminating four terrorists belonging to Fitnah Al-Khawarij, sources confirmed.

According to the sources, among the slain terrorists was the son of Mawlawi Ghulam Muhammad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Badghis province.

The operation took place in Madi area of Kulachi Tehsil.

Security forces recovered advanced American-made night vision devices, M16A4 rifles, and M24 sniper rifles from the terrorists, indicating external support. The son of the Badghis governor was identified as Badruddin, alias Yusuf. Despite multiple requests from Pakistan, Afghan authorities have refused to accept Badruddin’s body.

Badruddin previously trained at an Afghan Taliban training centre before joining Fitnah Al-Khawarij. He played a key role in orchestrating recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Evidence suggests that the Afghan Taliban leadership maintains deep connections with terrorist organisations, including Fitnah Al-Khawarij. The Afghan Taliban are reportedly providing Fitnah Al-Khawarij with logistical, technical, and financial assistance.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the presence of American weapons in Afghanistan, stating that it poses a serious threat to Pakistan’s security and stability. US President Donald Trump recently remarked that future financial aid to Afghanistan would depend on the return of American military equipment currently in the possession of the Taliban.

Defense analysts assert that the death of the Afghan deputy governor’s son in a terrorist attack on Pakistani soil is irrefutable proof of the nexus between the Afghan Taliban and Fitnah Al-Khawarij. Instead of condemning terrorism in Pakistan, Afghan officials are celebrating Nooruddin’s so-called martyrdom on social media. Mawlawi Ghulam Muhammad portrays himself as a proponent of Afghanistan’s reconstruction, yet he allowed his son to spread terror in Pakistan.

There is no doubt that Afghanistan’s soil— and its government— are fully complicit in terrorist activities against Pakistan. What stronger evidence is needed than the fact that the Afghan deputy governor’s son was killed while committing terrorism in Pakistan?

Defense analysts warn that Fitnah Al-Khawarij is luring Afghan youth to Pakistan under the guise of education and employment, only to lead them to an unclaimed death. Most Afghan nationals infiltrating Pakistan with Fitnah Al-Khawarij either get killed or arrested. Afghan citizens are urged to protect their children from being exploited by terrorist organisations.

Afghanistan has become a breeding ground for all forms of terrorism, necessitating firm action at the international level, defense experts concluded.

