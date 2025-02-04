AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-04

Maryam becomes Punjab’s first CM to launch 80 projects in a year: Azma

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2025 08:11am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz is the first Chief Minister in Punjab’s history to initiate over 80 projects within a year. “Maryam Nawaz’s government has already completed more than 50 projects. Through her performance, she is winning people’s hearts,” Azma said.

She said, “Some individuals are fearful of Maryam Nawaz’s rising popularity. Those who wish to compete with her should demonstrate similar efficiency.”

In a statement, Azma said that the spokesperson of other government has only job to find faults in Punjab’s projects. She further stated that due to her governance style and good governance, Maryam Nawaz is gaining popularity in other provinces as well. If a government remains in power for years but fails to deliver, the public will naturally prefer a Chief Minister who works, she said.

Azma emphasized that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, both the federal and Punjab governments are setting new benchmarks for performance. She concluded by saying that 2025 will be a year of progress and prosperity for Pakistan.

