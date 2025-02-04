Punjab MPAs meet CM, her father at Raiwind

LAHORE: President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of the Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Chakwal, Wazirabad, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin.

Matters pertaining to overall country’s situation, public issues and development projects in the constituencies were discussed at the meeting.

President PML- N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif remarked that the assembly members are his strength and honour. He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, public hardships are lessening at a swift pace in the province. “Improvements in every sector are visible in Punjab owing to dedication and hard work of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while interacting with the Assembly Members said, “Punjab is the only province where bread is available at rupees 12 to 14. Public satisfaction and feedback are the ultimate checks on the performance of the Punjab government.”

The CM directed the assembly members to complete the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December along with ensuring timely completion of other development projects in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.

The Assembly Members paid tributes to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for displaying excellent performance in the province. They added that CM Punjab has revived memories of the tenure and performance of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. They said the completion of development projects with transparency, merit and free from political biases is a commendable as well as a positive political tradition.

The Assembly Members further said “the Chief Minister deserves congratulation and commendation on ensuring availability of subsidized and surplus fertilizer which has greatly benefited farmers by reducing their dependence on the middlemen.”

They added that improvements in the health sector, provision of free medicines, treatment at people’s doorsteps, provision of ‘Honhaar Scholarships’ for talented students and ‘Suthra Punjab’ schemes are praiseworthy. ‘Dhee Rani Programme’ for collective marriages received positive feedback from the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025