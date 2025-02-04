This is apropos an op-ed titled “FBR’s anti-technology strides” carried by the newspaper last Friday.

It has been mentioned by the writers, Huzaima Bukhari, Dr Ikramul Haq and Abdul Raoof Shakoori, that Dr Inayat Hussain of the State Bank of Pakistan, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on January 22, 2025 made the following statement “The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has become a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of QR code payment systems in Pakistan.

FBR often sends notices to businesses when they implement QR code systems, which creates unnecessary stress and discourages further integration.“

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would like to categorically reject the above assertions made in the article and would like to clarify that neither Dr Inayat Hussain nor any other SBP official made the alleged statement regarding the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) being a barrier to the adoption of QR code payment systems in Pakistan.

It is also hoped that media persons, columnists and authors will check the veracity of statements attributed to SBP officials before filing reports/comments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025