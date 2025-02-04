2024 cotton shortfall: economic consequences

The 2024 cotton season in Pakistan has once again been fraught with significant challenges, posing severe concerns for both the agriculture sector and the national economy. Nationally, cotton cultivation has reached only 1.974 million hectares, a mere 63% of the target set at 3.118 million hectares.

This represents a 17% decrease compared to the previous year, underscoring the deepening issues faced by the cotton crop. In Punjab, 1.304 million hectares were planted against a target of 1.680 million hectares, or 78% of the target, showing a 22% decline compared to the previous year.

In Sindh, 0.550 million hectares were cultivated against a target of 0.630 million hectares, representing 87% of the target, but still a 14% reduction.

The primary reasons for this decline include extreme weather fluctuations, water scarcity, and the devastation caused by harmful pests, particularly whitefly and pink bollworm.

These challenges have led to a continuous decrease in cotton yield per acre across the country. In 2014-15, cotton production in Pakistan reached 14.2 million bales, but it has now plummeted to just 5.5 million bales, a dangerously low figure.

The domestic textile industry requires approximately 15 million bales annually, a demand that cannot be met by local production.

This growing gap has become a major challenge, as the declining cotton production is not only hurting agriculture but also undermining the broader economy. Farmers are under increasing financial strain, as inadequate profits from cotton cultivation have led many to shift toward more profitable crops such as sugarcane, rice, and maize.

Pakistan’s agricultural sector has long been confronted with numerous challenges, but the recent sharp decline in cotton production, which is severely impacting the national economy, represents a new level of urgency.

Cotton is not only the backbone of agriculture but also a vital component of Pakistan’s economy, with the textile industry heavily reliant on local cotton. Furthermore, millions of farmers and laborers engaged in cotton farming are facing economic hardship.

Failure to address these issues could have long-lasting negative effects on both the agricultural sector and the national economy, particularly in rural areas where millions depend on cotton farming for their livelihoods. Although the government has launched various development programmes, more robust strategies are required to make these efforts more effective and sustainable.

Climate change has further compounded the challenges faced by cotton production. Unpredictable rainfall, droughts, and extreme temperatures have caused severe damage to the crop.

In response, the government must prioritize agricultural practices that can mitigate the impact of climate change, such as the adoption of modern seeds and the promotion of efficient irrigation systems.

This is a critical juncture for Pakistan to reassess its agricultural policies and ensure a unified, strategic approach by all stakeholders.

Modernizing research institutions, implementing advanced pest control technologies, and providing farmers with the necessary training to improve their productivity should be key priorities.

Additionally, the government must support farmers with financial assistance and access to modern agricultural machinery to improve crop management.

The decline in cotton production in Pakistan is not only a setback for agricultural output but also poses profound implications for the national economy. Immediate and decisive action is required to reverse this trend and support economic stability.

With timely, informed decisions, the government and relevant institutions can rejuvenate the cotton sector, which in turn will contribute to economic growth.

The cotton crisis in Pakistan has become a pressing issue that demands immediate and comprehensive intervention.

The government, along with agricultural institutions, must collaborate to implement a wide range of measures. These should include financial support for farmers, the promotion of modern agricultural technologies, and improved access to credit for purchasing modern machinery. Moreover, targeted training programmes should be introduced to equip farmers with the skills necessary to enhance their cotton production.

A key factor hindering cotton production is the lack of technological advancements. The absence of modern agricultural techniques has made it difficult to increase productivity. Globally, the adoption of new seeds, advanced irrigation methods, and innovative pest control technologies has significantly boosted cotton yields.

However, Pakistan has been slow to integrate these practices. Strengthening research institutions and facilitating the swift introduction of new technologies into the agricultural sector is essential.

Furthermore, limited access to modern agricultural machinery remains a significant barrier. The government must improve the agricultural financing system to enable farmers to invest in modern machinery, which would enhance productivity.

Special training programmes should also be established to familiarize farmers with contemporary agricultural practices and equip them to increase cotton yields.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) support price system is a highly effective and praiseworthy initiative, offering critical economic protection to farmers. When cotton market prices dip below the government-mandated Minimum Support Price (MSP), CCI steps in to purchase cotton from farmers.

This intervention ensures that farmers receive equitable compensation for their labour while safeguarding them from market volatility.

In the current season, CCI has procured 3.098 million bales, with Telangana farmers contributing the largest share, followed by those from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

This represents a notable shift compared to the past three years, during which CCI’s intervention had been relatively limited.

This model serves as a valuable reference for Pakistan. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) could adopt a similar role.

By purchasing cotton at the support price, TCP would not only guarantee fair compensation for farmers but also contribute to an increase in cotton production. This would restore farmer confidence and shield them from the adverse effects of market fluctuations. At the national level, such a system would breathe new life into Pakistan’s cotton industry, providing much-needed stability and growth.

