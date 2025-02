KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 38.667 billion and the number of lots traded was 38,867.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.936 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 6.871 billion), COTS (PKR 5.845 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.544 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.253 billion), Silver (PKR 1.347billion), SP 500 (PKR 548.819 million), Copper (PKR 370.620 million), Natural Gas (PKR 293.123 million), DJ (PKR 289.035 million), Palladium (PKR 263.445 million), Brent (PKR 71.965 million),Japan equity (PKR 22.146 million) and Aluminium (PKR 8.667million).

In Agricultural commodities, 47 lots amounting to PKR 76.813 million were traded.

