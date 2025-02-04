AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
FCCL 38.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
FLYNG 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
OGDC 202.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.08%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.54%)
SEARL 104.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-4.01%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
SYM 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.03%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.05%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-04

Oil prices ease

Reuters Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

HOUSTON: Oil prices edged lower on Monday after rising more than $1 earlier in the session after the United States and Mexico announced a month-long pause on tariffs the US had slapped on its southern neighbour. US President Donald Trump had imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to take effect from Tuesday, raising fears of supply disruption.

Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.49 a barrel by 10:57 a.m. ET (1557 GMT), having earlier touched a peak of $77.34. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 4 cents, or 0.01%, at $72.49 after climbing as much as 3.7% earlier in the session to reach their highest since Jan. 24 at $75.18.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would pause tariffs planned for Mexico and that negotiations would continue to reach a “deal” between the two countries.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said US and Mexico teams have started to work on Monday on security and business, adding that she proposed the pause in tariffs to Trump. Trump’s sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China had threatened to kick off a trade war that could dent global growth and reignite inflation. The tariffs announced at the weekend included a 25% levy on most goods from Mexico and Canada, with a 10% tariff on energy imports from Canada and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

“Tariffs on Canadian energy imports would likely be more disruptive for domestic energy markets than those on Mexican imports and might even be counterproductive to one of the president’s key objectives - lowering energy costs,” Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note. Canada and Mexico are the top sources of US crude imports, together accounting for about a quarter of the oil US refiners process into fuels such as gasoline and heating oil, according to the US Department of Energy. Tariffs will raise costs for the heavier crude grades that US refineries need for optimum production, industry sources said.

Gasoline pump prices in the US are certainly expected to rise with the loss of crude for refineries and the loss of imported products, said Mukesh Sahdev at Rystad Energy. Trump has already warned that the tariffs could cause “short-term” pain for Americans. US gasoline futures were 1.5% higher at $2.09 a gallon after touching their highest level since Jan. 16 at $2.169. OPEC+ agreed to stick to its policy of gradually raising oil output from April on Monday and removed the US government’s Energy Information Administration from the sources used to monitor its production and adherence to supply pacts.

Oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices ease

Gwadar Port, GFZA: FBR allows duty, tax-free import of vehicles

ECC approves key policy interventions in EFS

Jul-Jan exports up 9.98pc to $19.551bn YoY

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

Meeting IMF condition: Sindh PA passes agri income tax bill

SRB will be sole authority for collection, enforcement

Senate panel says FTAs with China, Sri Lanka are ‘disasters’

Security deposits, user-paid infrastructure: APTMA urges Nepra to make audit report public

Services for RPPC takeover: PD seeks exemption from PPRA Rules

NA panel told: $20bn World Bank pledge under CPF depends on project readiness

Read more stories