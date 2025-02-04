No visible change seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 5.5 million bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till January 31, registering a decrease of 34.00 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Monday, over 5.4 million bales have undergone the ginning process. Cotton bales arrival in Punjab were recorded 27,04,464 registering a decrease of 36.19 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 42,38,434 bales.

Sindh generated 28,06,277 bales registering a decrease of 31.74 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 41,11,119 bales. Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 1,56,500 bales. Exporters/traders bought 46,700 cotton bales while textile sector bought total 49,77,697 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t procure cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 4,86,344 unsold bales stock was present. Total 75 ginning factories were operational in the country.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,075 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 354 per kg.

