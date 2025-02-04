Sri Lanka shares end lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by information technology and materials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.97% lower at 16,956.49.

Tess Agro Plc and Carson Cumberbatch Plc were the top losers on the index, down 8.3% and 6.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 121.9 million shares from 197.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.04 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.15 million) from 5.16 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 221.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.99 billion rupees, the data showed.