NATO chief says Trump trade tensions won’t weaken alliance

AFP Published February 3, 2025

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Mark Rutte on Monday insisted trade tensions unleashed by US President Donald Trump would not harm the transatlantic alliance’s collective deterrence.

“There are always issues between allies – it is never always tranquil and happy going,” Rutte told journalists after meeting British premier Keir Starmer.

“But I’m absolutely convinced that it will not get in the way of our collective determination to keep our deterrence strong.”

Trump has rocked some of Washington’s closest partners by announcing tariffs against fellow NATO member Canada, and threatening to do the same to the European Union.

Trump says Americans may feel ‘pain’ in trade war with Mexico, Canada, China

The targeting of US allies has further undermined confidence in America’s commitment after Trump already cast doubt on his willingness to help protect Europe.

On top of the trade threats, Trump has also menaced NATO member Denmark by vowing to take control of its territory Greenland.

Asked whether Europe should be making plans to defend itself without US support, Rutte countered that it was a “silly thought” to imagine a NATO without the United States playing a key role.

“The best thing the West can do is to stay united, and I know that the same thinking is still prevalent in the US, including in the White House,” he said.

Rutte sought to deflect Trump’s stated desire to get Greenland by suggesting NATO should play a greater role in bolstering defences in the contested Arctic region.

“What I think is very useful that President Trump alerted us to the fact that when it comes to the high north, there is a geopolitical and strategic issue at stake,” Rutte said.

“Collectively as an alliance, we will always look at the best way to make sure that we can tackle those challenges.”

