Ukraine says struck more oil facilities in western Russia

KYIV: Ukraine on Monday stepped up its bombing campaign of Russian energy sites with aerial attacks on two oil facilities in the west of the country, Kyiv’s military said.

Ukraine and Russia have both targeted the other country’s energy facilities and military infrastructure in almost nightly drone or missile attacks.

The strikes launched by Ukraine have escalated over recent months and says they are aimed at interrupting Russian military logistics or denting oil revenues that Moscow uses to fund its war effort.

The General Staff said in a statement that special forces and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had hit an oil refinery in the Volgograd region and another processing plant in the nearby Astrakhan region.

A source in the SBU told AFP the attack had been carried out with drones, adding this was the fifth such strike since the beginning of the year.

Ukraine drone attacks target Russian energy facilities, spark oil refinery fires

“Both these strategic facilities produce large quantities of fuel for the Russian occupation army,” the General Staff said in its statement, vowing further such attacks.

Regional governors in both Volgograd and Astrakhan earlier confirmed that Ukrainian drone attacks had sparked fires on oil and energy sites.

The Russian defence ministry said its air defence systems had shot down or disabled 70 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 25 over Volgograd region and seven over Astrakhan.

Russia has also been attacking Ukraine with drones and Kyiv’s air force said Monday it had downed 38 Russian drones over several regions.

The national grid operator meanwhile said there were electricity outages in nine regions following Russian overnight attacks on power facilities and transmission networks.