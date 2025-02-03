AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
Russia advanced 430 square km in Ukraine in January: AFP analysis

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2025 05:19pm

PARIS: Russian forces advanced 430 square kilometres (166 square miles) into Ukrainian territory in January and are headed towards the logistics hub of Pokrovsk, according to an AFP analysis of data from the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

This marks a slight slowdown compared to previous months, after a record advance of 725 square kilometres in November and 476 square kilometres in December.

More than 80 percent of Russia’s advances in January took place in the Donetsk region, where Moscow’s troops are trying to capture the key city of Pokrovsk.

The Russian army also advanced about 50 square kilometres on the northeastern front around the city of Kupiansk.

Ukraine drone attacks target Russian energy facilities, spark oil refinery fires

Moscow’s advances in Ukraine had slowed during the previous two winters: In January 2023 it advanced 285 square kilometres, while in January 2024 it gained just 146 square kilometres.

Russia stepped up its offensive in the summer of 2024, while Ukraine made a large-scale operation toward the Russian city of Kursk, covering nearly 1,300 square kilometres in two weeks.

But the territory seized during Ukraine’s advance shrank over the following months.

From 483 square kilometres on December 31, it further decreased by about 40 kilometres, extending over 442 square kilometres at the end of January.

AFP’s calculations are based on files communicated daily by the ISW, which relies on information shared by both camps and satellite image analysis.

