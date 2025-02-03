Major Gulf markets fall as Trump tariffs stoke broader trade war fears

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday in line with Asian shares, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China triggered fears of a broader trade war and a hit to global growth.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the sweeping tariffs that he has imposed on Mexico, Canada and China may cause “short-term” pain for Americans, as global markets reflected concerns the levies could undermine growth and reignite inflation.

Critics say the Republican president’s plan to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on China will slow global growth and drive prices higher for Americans.

Back in the region, Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5% on Tuesday, hit by a 1% fall in ACWA Power Company and a 3% drop in Elm Company.

On the other hand, Basma Adeem Medical - which is into dentistry and dermatology services - surged 30% in its market debut on Saudi Exchange’s parallel market, Nomu.

Gulf markets end mixed as investors eye earnings

During the first three days of trade, the Saudi Exchange allows 30% fluctuation limits.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties declining 1.1% and top lender Emirates NBD retreating 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.5%.

The Qatari benchmark fell 0.9%, weighed down by a 3.4% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar on lower fourth-quarter profit.

The company reported a 32% plunge in its fourth-quarter profit to 1 billion riyals ($274.33 million), and slashed its annual dividend by 5%.