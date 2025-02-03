AIRLINK 192.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-2.13%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 128.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 13.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.04%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
OGDC 202.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-1.99%)
PACE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.32%)
PIAHCLA 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.17%)
PRL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.57%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.15%)
SEARL 104.52 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.35%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.23%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.81%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India asks whether global tax deal can work after US withdrawal

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 02:09pm

NEW DELHI: India is assessing whether a global corporate tax deal agreed between 140 nations can work following U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the landmark 2021 arrangement, a senior bureaucrat in the finance ministry said.

Last month, Trump declared the global corporate minimum tax deal “has no force or effect” in the U.S., effectively removing his country from it.

“If you say that the U.S. as a country goes away, then I think we will have to evaluate whether the whole framework will work,” Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told Reuters in an interview on Sunday.

After years of stalled negotiations on global tax issues hosted by the Paris based-Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% was sealed in 2021.

The two-part tax deal aims to end competitive reductions in corporate tax rates around the world and made it harder for highly profitable multinational companies to avoid taxation.

Fed to hold rates steady at an unsteady moment

India, party to the second of the two pillars in the deal, will assess how the arrangement can work when major technological companies based in the U.S. do not have to honour it, Pandey said.

“It was a global thing, it can’t be unilateral,” Pandey added.

Separately, India has long lodged its reservations against the first pillar of the deal and Pandey said those issues have not been addressed.

Its concerns included the subjection of tax-related disputes to international arbitration and the treatment of withholding tax under the “Pillar 1” arrangement.

India global tax global corporate tax

Comments

200 characters

India asks whether global tax deal can work after US withdrawal

Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday

Ghani Chemical secures gas supply deal with Mari Energies & OGDCL

Pakistan, Iran business chambers ink MoU to boost bilateral trade to $10bn

Oil prices climb after US tariffs spark supply disruption fears

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cut in power tariff for SEZs: SIFC directs PD to take concrete measures

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

Read more stories