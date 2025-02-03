Kenyan shilling stable; traders see it gaining on remittance and NGO flows

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was stable on Monday, but traders said they expected it firm because of dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations, remittances and foreign investors buying government bonds on sale this month.

At 0658 GMT, the shilling traded at 129.00/129.40 per dollar, unchanged from Friday’s closing rate.

The government is selling two infrastructure bonds aimed at raising up to 70 billion shillings ($543 million) this month, with an auction due on Feb. 12.