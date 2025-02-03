AIRLINK 192.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-2.13%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 128.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 13.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.04%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
OGDC 202.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-1.99%)
PACE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.32%)
PIAHCLA 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.17%)
PRL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.57%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.15%)
SEARL 104.52 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.35%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.23%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.81%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka sweep would push Australia closer to greatness: Lyon

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 01:20pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia are not yet a great team but completing a series sweep in Sri Lanka would push them closer, according to spin bowler Nathan Lyon.

Australia won the first Test by an innings and 242 runs in Galle and will look to wrap up the series 2-0 with another win at the same venue when the second Test starts on Thursday.

The world’s top-ranked Test nation and reigning World Test Championship holders, Australia have won 10 out of their last 13 Tests since drawing the 2023 Ashes in England.

On their last tour of Sri Lanka, Australia gave up a 1-0 lead to split the two-match series with the hosts, who rebounded with an innings and 39-run win in the second Test in Galle.

Lyon said there was plenty of motivation in the Australian camp to avoid a repeat of that let-down.

“It’s about us on our journey to becoming a great team, to make sure we go 2-0 up,” he told reporters.

“We’re on that journey, we’re not there yet but that’s our end goal.

Steve Smith praises ‘near flawless’ Australia after Sri Lanka thrashing

“We want to be known as a great team, and part of that journey is when we close a window making sure we nail it shut, and we don’t let anyone back in.”

Australia’s success has been compared with some of the nation’s great Test teams led by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

Asked what would elevate the current group into greatness, Lyon said Australia still needed series wins in India and England.

Australia were held to 2-2 draws on their last two Ashes tours of England and have not beaten India away since Adam Gilchrist’s team took a 2-1 series win in 2004.

Australia are likely to retain the same three-prong spin attack of Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy for the second Test after they took a total of 17 wickets in the first.

“I think we all complement each other really well, with three totally different bowlers with three totally different mindsets as well,” said 37-year-old Lyon, who took seven wickets in the series-opener.

“I feel like I’m learning off Todd and Matt, and I feel like they’re pushing me to try and get better as well.

“Hopefully I’m passing on a bit of knowledge here and there.”

Nathan Lyon Sri Lanka vs australia test

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka sweep would push Australia closer to greatness: Lyon

Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday

Ghani Chemical secures gas supply deal with Mari Energies & OGDCL

Pakistan, Iran business chambers ink MoU to boost bilateral trade to $10bn

Oil prices climb after US tariffs spark supply disruption fears

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cut in power tariff for SEZs: SIFC directs PD to take concrete measures

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

Read more stories