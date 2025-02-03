AIRLINK 192.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-2.13%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 128.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 13.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.04%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
OGDC 202.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-1.99%)
PACE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.32%)
PIAHCLA 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.17%)
PRL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.57%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.15%)
SEARL 104.52 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.35%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.23%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.81%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan rubber futures snap four-day rally on trade war concerns fuelled by Trump tariffs

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 01:11pm

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a four-session rally on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China fuelled trade war concerns, though a softer yen and supply snags limited the fall.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery ended daytime trade 3.4 yen lower, or 0.86%, at 391 yen ($2.52) per kg.

Trump on Saturday imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada and 10% on Chinese imports.

Automakers were among the hardest hit by Trump’s tariffs, with Japanese and South Korean car makers and their suppliers leading declines in Asia.

Vehicle sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

In response to tariffs, China’s initial proposal will centre on restoring the “Phase 1” trade deal signed in 2020 during Trump’s first term, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Japanese rubber futures up on supply worries

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong slid and the yuan sank to a record low in offshore trade on fears of a trade war.

Chinese financial markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holidays and will resume trading on Feb. 5.

Still, the rubber market currently appears supported by a strong U.S. dollar and a relatively weaker Japanese yen, said a Singapore-based trader.

The dollar surged and the yen slid slightly to 155.59 per dollar.

A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

In top producer Thailand, the northeast monsoon will strengthen with isolated thundershowers in the south from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, the country’s meteorological agency said.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 197.1 U.S. cents per kg, down 1.1%.

“With China still on holiday, significant volatility and movement are expected once Chinese traders return, given their strong speculative influence in the market,” the Singapore-based trader said.

rubber Japanese rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures snap four-day rally on trade war concerns fuelled by Trump tariffs

Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday

Ghani Chemical secures gas supply deal with Mari Energies & OGDCL

Pakistan, Iran business chambers ink MoU to boost bilateral trade to $10bn

Oil prices climb after US tariffs spark supply disruption fears

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cut in power tariff for SEZs: SIFC directs PD to take concrete measures

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

Read more stories