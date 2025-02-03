AIRLINK 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-1.98%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
FCCL 38.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
OGDC 202.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-2.11%)
PACE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
PAEL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-4.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-1.96%)
PRL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.96%)
PTC 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.78%)
SEARL 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-4.18%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.01%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.93%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TRG 63.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.3%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.39%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,845 Decreased By -154.8 (-1.29%)
BR30 34,940 Decreased By -607.3 (-1.71%)
KSE100 112,809 Decreased By -1446.6 (-1.27%)
KSE30 35,378 Decreased By -491.4 (-1.37%)
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

Published 03 Feb, 2025 12:38pm
