PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 3
|
279.13
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 3
|
278.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 3
|
155.42
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 3
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 3
|
1.23
|
Euro to USD / Feb 3
|
1.02
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 31
|
6,040.53
|
Nasdaq / Jan 31
|
19,627.44
|
Dow Jones / Jan 31
|
44,544.66
|
India Sensex / Feb 3
|
76,925.66
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 3
|
38,520.09
|
Hang Seng / Feb 3
|
20,217.26
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 3
|
8,574.30
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 3
|
21,386.36
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 31
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 31
|
250,171
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 3
|
257.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 3
|
74.12
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 3
|
2,797
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 3
|
267.95
|Stock
|Price
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Feb 3
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
5.48
▲ 1 (22.32%)
|
Siddiqsons Tin / Feb 3
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited(STPL)
|
6.82
▲ 1 (17.18%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Feb 3
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
10
▲ 1 (11.11%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Feb 3
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
3.05
▲ 0.3 (10.91%)
|
Dost Steels Ltd. / Feb 3
Dost Steels Limited(DSL)
|
6.99
▲ 0.67 (10.6%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Feb 3
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
1.52
▲ 0.14 (10.14%)
|
Dandot Cement / Feb 3
Dandot Cement Company Limited(DNCC)
|
18.13
▲ 1.65 (10.01%)
|
Gadoon Textile / Feb 3
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited(GADT)
|
272.84
▲ 24.8 (10%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Feb 3
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
139.61
▲ 12.69 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Feb 3
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.03
▼ -0.85 (-10.79%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Feb 3
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
3
▼ -0.35 (-10.45%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 3
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
48.37
▼ -5.37 (-9.99%)
|
Olympia Mills / Feb 3
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
35.57
▼ -3.95 (-9.99%)
|
Hussain Industries / Feb 3
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
26
▼ -2.86 (-9.91%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Feb 3
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
120.06
▼ -12.77 (-9.61%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Feb 3
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
31.52
▼ -3.32 (-9.53%)
|
Karam Ceramics / Feb 3
Karam Ceramics Limited(KCL)
|
56
▼ -5.9 (-9.53%)
|
Kohat Textile / Feb 3
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
28.40
▼ -2.89 (-9.24%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 3
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
66,683,225
▼ -0.21
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 3
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
37,804,093
▼ -0.01
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 3
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
24,241,875
▲ 0.11
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Feb 3
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
21,398,490
▼ -0.2
|
Bank Makramah / Feb 3
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
18,549,052
▼ -0.01
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 3
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
17,308,051
▼ -0.95
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 3
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,516,319
▼ -1.74
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 3
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
15,806,816
▼ -0.15
|
Treet Battery / Feb 3
Treet Battery Limited(TBL)
|
15,390,481
▼ -0.91
