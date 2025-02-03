AIRLINK 197.06 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.35%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
CNERGY 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
FCCL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.71%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
FLYNG 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.3%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.83%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.34%)
OGDC 203.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.23%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 175.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-2.02%)
PRL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.52%)
SEARL 106.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.62%)
SYM 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,934 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.54%)
BR30 35,279 Decreased By -269 (-0.76%)
KSE100 113,666 Decreased By -589.9 (-0.52%)
KSE30 35,638 Decreased By -231.8 (-0.65%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Trump’s tariffs to have limited impact on oil, gas prices, Goldman Sachs says

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 10:05am

The new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China are likely to have a limited near-term impact on global oil and gas prices, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Sunday.

“Potential tariff-driven decline in U.S. natural gas imports from Canada is too small to significantly raise U.S. natural gas prices,” the bank said.

Oil and gas prices jumped on Monday after Trump imposed tariffs over the weekend.

The tariffs, which will take effect on Feb. 4, include a 25% levy on most goods from Mexico and Canada, with a 10% tariff on energy imports from Canada, and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

“Canadian oil producers are expected to eventually bear most of the burden of the tariff with a $3 to $4 a barrel wider-than-normal discount on Canadian crude given limited alternative export markets, with U.S. consumers of refined products bearing the remaining $2 to $3 a barrel burden,” the bank said.

Trump orders sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China

According to the note, seaborne oil imports from Canada and Mexico will be rerouted to other markets, with the U.S. replacing those supplies with crude from OPEC, Latin America, and refined products from Europe.

The investment bank kept its 2025/2026 oil price forecasts unchanged, expecting minimal near-term price impact due to stable global oil production and demand, as well as the Canadian oil tariff already being priced in.

Last week, Goldman Sachs raised Brent oil price forecast for this year and 2026 to $78 (versus $76 previously) and $73 (from $71), respectively.

Trump said he would talk with leaders of Canada and Mexico, which have announced retaliatory tariffs of their own, but downplayed expectations that they would change his mind.

In a separate note, Goldman Sachs analysts said that U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada will be short-lived.

Goldman Sachs oil, gas prices Trump's tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trump’s tariffs to have limited impact on oil, gas prices, Goldman Sachs says

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories