AIRLINK 197.00 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FCCL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.3%)
HUBC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 203.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.24%)
PACE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
PAEL 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 175.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-2.07%)
PRL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.54%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.72%)
SYM 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,934 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.54%)
BR30 35,279 Decreased By -269 (-0.76%)
KSE100 113,676 Decreased By -579.8 (-0.51%)
KSE30 35,645 Decreased By -224.7 (-0.63%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Offshore Chinese stocks, yuan tumble after Trump imposes tariffs

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 09:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong slid on Monday and the yuan sank to a record low in offshore trade on their return from the Lunar New Year holidays, as fears of a trade war heightened after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 1.8% in early trade, and the Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled 2.5%, the biggest drop in more than two months.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index lost 2.1% to a one-week low.

Hong Kong’s markets reopened on Monday while those on the Chinese mainland resume trade on Wednesday.

The offshore yuan weakened to 7.3512 against the dollar, having earlier pushed to a record low of 7.3765 yuan.

China’s AI drive hammers tech stocks

Trump slapped China with a 10% levy at the weekend as he had threatened last month, calling the measures necessary to combat illegal immigration and the drug trade.

China said it would challenge Trump’s move at the World Trade Organization and take other “countermeasures”.

China shares China stocks

Comments

200 characters

Offshore Chinese stocks, yuan tumble after Trump imposes tariffs

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories