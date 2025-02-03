Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the transfer of three judges from other provinces to Islamabad High Court (IHC), the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), and Islamabad District Bar Association (IDBA) on Sunday announced a strike today (Monday) to protest the unconstitutional measures affecting the judiciary and the legal profession.

In a joint meeting of the IBC, IHCBA, and IDBA strongly condemns the recent notification regarding the transfer of judges from other provinces to IHC. We strongly urge that the recently transferred judges be sent back to their respective high courts immediately.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on February 1, the president under Clause (1) of Article 200 of Constitution transferred Justice Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar of the Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro of the Sindh High Court and Justice Mohammad Asif of the Balochistan High Court to the IHC.

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

According to a resolution passed in a joint session, this decision is a direct violation of the principles of judicial independence and regional representation, and it undermines the autonomy of the IHC. We strongly urge that the recently transferred judges be sent back to their respective High Courts immediately, it says.

It says that an all Pakistan lawyers’ convention will be held under the IBC on February 3 to formulate future strategy. A strike will be observed tomorrow, February, in the District Courts as well as the IHC, Islamabad, as a mark of protest against the recent notification.

It says that the legal fraternity demanded that applications filed by Bar Associations with the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking the nullification of the 26th Amendment, be heard by full court comprising present 16-judges of the apex court.

The meeting strongly condemns the Judicial Commission’s decision to hold a meeting on February 10, 2025, to appoint additional judges to the Supreme Court. This action is perceived as a blatant attempt to manipulate the court’s composition, filling it with individuals favoured by the ruling parties and establishment, it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025