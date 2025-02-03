AIRLINK 196.92 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.27%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FCCL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.71%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
FLYNG 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.67%)
HUBC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.83%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
OGDC 203.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.23%)
PACE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
PAEL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
PPL 175.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-2.02%)
PRL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.65%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
SEARL 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.72%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,934 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.54%)
BR30 35,279 Decreased By -269 (-0.76%)
KSE100 113,666 Decreased By -589.9 (-0.52%)
KSE30 35,638 Decreased By -231.8 (-0.65%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-03

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Fazal Sher Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 08:48am

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the transfer of three judges from other provinces to Islamabad High Court (IHC), the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), and Islamabad District Bar Association (IDBA) on Sunday announced a strike today (Monday) to protest the unconstitutional measures affecting the judiciary and the legal profession.

In a joint meeting of the IBC, IHCBA, and IDBA strongly condemns the recent notification regarding the transfer of judges from other provinces to IHC. We strongly urge that the recently transferred judges be sent back to their respective high courts immediately.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on February 1, the president under Clause (1) of Article 200 of Constitution transferred Justice Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar of the Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro of the Sindh High Court and Justice Mohammad Asif of the Balochistan High Court to the IHC.

Judge transfer issue: five IHC judges write letter to CJP, 3 CJs

According to a resolution passed in a joint session, this decision is a direct violation of the principles of judicial independence and regional representation, and it undermines the autonomy of the IHC. We strongly urge that the recently transferred judges be sent back to their respective High Courts immediately, it says.

It says that an all Pakistan lawyers’ convention will be held under the IBC on February 3 to formulate future strategy. A strike will be observed tomorrow, February, in the District Courts as well as the IHC, Islamabad, as a mark of protest against the recent notification.

It says that the legal fraternity demanded that applications filed by Bar Associations with the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking the nullification of the 26th Amendment, be heard by full court comprising present 16-judges of the apex court.

The meeting strongly condemns the Judicial Commission’s decision to hold a meeting on February 10, 2025, to appoint additional judges to the Supreme Court. This action is perceived as a blatant attempt to manipulate the court’s composition, filling it with individuals favoured by the ruling parties and establishment, it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ministry of Law and Justice lawyers judges IHCBA IDBA

Comments

200 characters

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories