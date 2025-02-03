AIRLINK 197.19 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.41%)
World Print 2025-02-03

Criminal probe launched into Israel PM’s wife

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli police are conducting a criminal investigation into Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the office of the state attorney said in a letter made public on Sunday.

“A criminal investigation was opened” into suspected criminal offences, the office said in a letter to an Israeli opposition lawmaker who had accused Sara Netanyahu of tampering in her husband’s corruption trial after the broadcast in December of a television news investigation.

Naama Lazimi, Knesset member for the Democrats, shared the letter on X on Sunday confirming the criminal investigation was launched on December 26, adding that her office had contacted the state attorney following the investigation by Israeli Channel 12’s Uvda news programme.

The show alleged that Sara Netanyahu had tried to intimidate a key witness in her husband’s ongoing corruption trial.

She also organised demonstrations to harass the Attorney General, his deputy and other individuals deemed hostile to her husband, according to the programme.

The state attorney’s office added the investigation was being “conducted by the Israel Police accompanied by the cyber department of the state attorney’s office”.

