Markets Print 2025-02-03

Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

Amjad Ali Shah Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, flour, sugar, cooking oil/ghee and others witnessed in the retail market.

A weekly-market survey revealed that the price of live chicken remained high as being available at Rs430/kg in the retail market. A dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs280/dozen against the price of Rs290/dozen and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen, it added.

Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg with bone and boneless Rs1300/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market.

Prices of essential kitchen items decline: survey

Prices of various quality and brands of cooking oil/ghee prices remained high in the retail market.

Sugar price remained steady as being sold at Rs135/kg in the retail market.

Tomato prices dropped as being sold Rs100-120/kg against the price of Rs150/kg in the previous week, according to the survey. Onion is being sold at Rs140/kg. while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively.

Green chilli was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said. Peas was being sold at Rs100-120 per kg, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200/ kilo, and curry Rs70/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg, the survey said. It added the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs250/kg, cabbage at Rs120/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs100-120/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/- per kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-coloured flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey said dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, pomegranate at Rs300 per kg, grapes at Rs300-400/kg, fruiter at Rs150-200/dozen, and guava at Rs150-200/kg.

