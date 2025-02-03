Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) to submit a plan to operationalize and implement warehousing as an industry before the Cabinet within a month, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

These directions were issued while ratifying a decision of the ECC taken on January 6, 2025, in which ‘declaration of warehousing as an industry ,’ was approved and a comprehensive report sought on the status of concessions availed by the sectors already declared as industry vis-a-vis concessions applicable for these sectors.

According to official documents, the Industries and Production Division briefed the forum that the Prime Minister Office (PMO), during his meeting with Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and other business associations in Karachi on April 25, 2024, was briefed on issues that were leading to slowdown of business and investment in the country, which included impediments faced in declaring warehousing sector as an industry.

The Prime Minister directed that meaningful consultations should be held for resolution of the said issue. In this context Ministry of Commerce had received a request from the Warehousing and Logistics Association of Pakistan for declaration of warehousing and logistics sector as an industry.

The modern warehousing and logistics sector (warehousing through cool chains, cold storages and temperature control units supported by specified reefers logistics) is an essential industry that supports agriculture, manufacturing industry, trade and services.

The MoI&P further stated that value added supply chain solutions, technical support and specialized services rendered by modern warehouses through their purpose-built facility support business development, exports and ultimately, contribute to the economic prosperity of the country.

The federal government, while approving various policy instruments on trade, investment and other sectoral policies, initiated by different ministries/Divisions of the federal government, granted approval to declare ten sectors of economy or segments of business as an “Industry” from 1990 to 2009. Eight such notifications were issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production, while one notification was issued by the Finance Division.

Thereafter, the practice of granting industry status by the Federal Government came to a halt with enactment of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, 2010, devolving the subject of “Industries” to the provincial governments.

The Industries and Production Division further briefed the forum that the comments of the stakeholders, i.e., Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Commerce, Finance Division, Ministry of Law and Justice, Federal Board of Revenue and Board of Investment were requested on the proposal in light of rule-8 of the Rules of Business, 1973.

Ministry of communications and Ministry of Commerce supported the proposal. Ministry of Law and Justice endorsed the proposal in the light of the justification provided in the summary and stated that declaration of any sector as an industry was an administrative and policy decision which was to be taken by the relevant stakeholders.

The Board of Investment supported the proposal in principle, with the comments that views from Law and Justice Division and approval from Council of Common Interests (CCI) may be sought.

Finance Division had no objection to the proposal subject to some observations on the size and extent and estimated financial implications of the subject proposal.

The Federal Board of Revenue has not provided comments on the proposal. The provinces were also requested to provide their comments.

During the ensuing discussion, the forum was informed that the business community had time and again stressed the need of declaring warehousing and logistics as an industry.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industries also took up the issue with the Prime Minister on his recent visit to Karachi whereupon business community was assured that a result-oriented consultation would be held with the stakeholders on the matter.

The forum was also apprised about the essential role of warehousing and logistics sector in the growth of agriculture, manufacturing industry, trade, etc. It was also highlighted that non-declaration of it as an industry had been causing problems such as provision of credit, issues of taxation, etc. which were impeding its development.

It was pointed out that although the subject had been devolved but since all the provinces had given their NOC to the Industries &Production Division and because all taxes are federal, therefore, it would be in the fitness of things to declare warehousing as industry by federal government and after ratification by the Cabinet there would be no need to refer it to CCI.

The forum also expressed the need to avoid entanglement in the rigmarole of unnecessary procedures while deciding on matters related to ease of doing business.

