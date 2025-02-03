CM launches projects for welfare of special children

LAHORE: “Special children are our special heroes,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while taking stock of different special projects for the welfare of special children. She added, “We will definitely achieve the goal of improving special education centres and systems.”

She highlighted that the establishment of Pakistan’s first government autism school in Lahore will reduce financial burden on parents.

The CM further said, “The aim of rehabilitation of special children is to make them useful and productive citizens of the society.”

She added, “Free treatment of children with autism will be provided in Pakistan’s first government autism school, whose construction is in the final stages of completion.”

She noted, “The autism school project will be completed in a record time period of one year.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “10 autism units have been established in various special educational institutions of Punjab.”

“Provision of special educational facilities, required for children with autism, has begun.”

She assigned SACM Sania Ashiq to monitor the construction of autism school project.

The chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that 9,206 assistive devices have been provided to the special students. These devices include 7,702 hearing aids, 360 wheelchairs, 300 walkers, 344 crutches and 500 white canes.

They also apprised the CM that 35 schools have been upgraded from middle to secondary level, and primary schools have been upgraded to middle level to improve the special education system in Punjab.

“A project has been launched to upgrade 28 special education schools to Centres of Excellence in the province. Special curriculum for special education children up to class 5 has also been prepared, which includes special curriculum of Quran translation for the hearing impaired children.”

The chief minister said, “14 special students have succeeded in the first batch of Special Education Vocational Matriculation.”

School Information System is being developed to raise the standard of special education in the province, she added.

The chief minister noted, “586 students from special education centres have been admitted to regular schools.”

