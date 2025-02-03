AIRLINK 197.19 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.41%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.98%)
PRL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.75%)
PTC 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
SEARL 106.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.99%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.39%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,944 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.46%)
BR30 35,253 Decreased By -294.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 113,677 Decreased By -578.3 (-0.51%)
KSE30 35,633 Decreased By -236.9 (-0.66%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-03

CM launches projects for welfare of special children

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

LAHORE: “Special children are our special heroes,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while taking stock of different special projects for the welfare of special children. She added, “We will definitely achieve the goal of improving special education centres and systems.”

She highlighted that the establishment of Pakistan’s first government autism school in Lahore will reduce financial burden on parents.

The CM further said, “The aim of rehabilitation of special children is to make them useful and productive citizens of the society.”

She added, “Free treatment of children with autism will be provided in Pakistan’s first government autism school, whose construction is in the final stages of completion.”

She noted, “The autism school project will be completed in a record time period of one year.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “10 autism units have been established in various special educational institutions of Punjab.”

“Provision of special educational facilities, required for children with autism, has begun.”

She assigned SACM Sania Ashiq to monitor the construction of autism school project.

The chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that 9,206 assistive devices have been provided to the special students. These devices include 7,702 hearing aids, 360 wheelchairs, 300 walkers, 344 crutches and 500 white canes.

They also apprised the CM that 35 schools have been upgraded from middle to secondary level, and primary schools have been upgraded to middle level to improve the special education system in Punjab.

“A project has been launched to upgrade 28 special education schools to Centres of Excellence in the province. Special curriculum for special education children up to class 5 has also been prepared, which includes special curriculum of Quran translation for the hearing impaired children.”

The chief minister said, “14 special students have succeeded in the first batch of Special Education Vocational Matriculation.”

School Information System is being developed to raise the standard of special education in the province, she added.

The chief minister noted, “586 students from special education centres have been admitted to regular schools.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif special children

Comments

200 characters

CM launches projects for welfare of special children

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories