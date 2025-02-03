AIRLINK 197.90 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.77%)
Pakistan

Wetlands Day marked: Protection of wetlands vital for ecological survival: CM

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

LAHORE: “Wetlands are a defence against climate change, their protection is essential for ecological survival,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Wetlands Day. She added, “Wetlands are called lungs of our earth, and are the habitat of aquatic and wildlife.”

She highlighted, “Wetlands maintain the groundwater level and absorb carbon, besides controlling the floods.”

The CM said, “We have formulated a comprehensive climate policy for the first time in the history of our country.”

She added, “Under the climate policy, the protection and restoration of wetlands and other natural systems is being given top priority.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Construction of watchtowers and check posts is underway to monitor wetlands and other natural treasures.”

She added, “Wetlands and other natural habitats are also being ensured for recreational and research purposes.”

She underscored, “The fishing system has been regulated, penalties are being given for their violations.”

The CM said no such action will be allowed that can damage the natural balance of wetlands or other areas.

She added, “Punjab government is working with the public, experts and international organizations to protect the natural environment.”

The chief minister further said all citizens should adopt an environmentally-friendly lifestyle and support the government in protecting natural resources. “Earth is a trust of younger generations, we should make it safe and better,” he added.

