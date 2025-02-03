‘WOW Festival Pakistan 2025’ concludes on positive note

LAHORE: The Women of the World (WOW) Festival Pakistan 2025, held at the iconic Alhamra Arts Centre in Lahore, concluded on Sunday with a vibrant celebration of women’s achievements, resilience, and creativity.

This year’s festival, themed “Surkhab” (The Falcon), symbolised women’s soaring spirit, strength, and ability to rise above challenges.

The two-day event, organized by the British Council Pakistan in collaboration with the WOW Foundation and Alhamra Arts Council, brought together over 100 delegates, including activists, artists, writers, and thought leaders from across the globe.

The WOW Festival is a global movement that celebrates the achievements of women and girls while addressing their challenges. Jude Kelly founded the festival in the UK and has since expanded to various cities worldwide, including Lahore, Pakistan. The WOW Festival, first held in Lahore in 2018, promoted gender equality and empowered women through discussions, performances, and workshops.

The festival, a hallmark of cultural and social discourse in Pakistan, was a melting pot of art, literature, film, workshops, panel discussions, and performances. The Alhamra Arts Centre, with its rich cultural ambiance, was transformed into a hub of creativity and empowerment, attracting thousands of attendees who participated in diverse activities.

This year’s theme, “Surkhab,” was a fitting tribute to women’s resilience and strength. The falcon, known for its grace and power, was a metaphor for women’s ability to soar above societal constraints and achieve greatness.

The festival celebrated this spirit through various artistic expressions, including a public mural by Summaiya Jillani titled Tasweere-Zana, which adorned the walls of Alhamra, and the Zal: Reel Identity exhibition by Aiman Amin, which explored the intersection of identity and art.

The Celebration of Women’s Voices kicked off on Saturday, February 1, with engaging events across multiple venues within Alhamra. The Central Lawn, Back Gallery, Front Gallery, and Burney Garden were abuzz with activities ranging from interactive workshops to thought-provoking panel discussions. Highlights of the first day included:

Performance: Chop Kazamihay Di (Nanjali Play) by Arbitram Academy, which captivated the audience with its powerful storytelling.

A Panel Discussion, Inclusion: Making Modernity, led by Radar Namin, explored the role of women in shaping contemporary society.

Izrah Meyer’s workshop Spread Your Wings: Dynamics of Gender and Power encouraged participants to challenge societal norms and embrace their potential.

Fireside Chat: Justice Samana Imitar, in conversation with Anamiah Qadir, discusses the role of women in the judiciary and their contributions to justice and equality.

The second and concluding day, Sunday, February 2, continued the momentum with equally inspiring events:

A Panel Discussion, The Age of Digital Literacy, featuring Aisha Shabaugh and Sarah Almer, moderated by Norman Malik, highlighted the importance of digital skills for women in the modern world.

Youth Panel: Challenging Unrealistic Standards: How AI Redefines Learning, College Admissions & Team Applications, where young leaders like Zoya Arkin and Mykah Azhar shared their insights on navigating the digital age.

Performance: Release by Monstra Khan & Wolfha Weari, a mesmerizing dance performance that amazed the audience.

Scholar Bolsturi’s workshop, Financial Autonomy for Entrepreneurs, provided practical advice for women starting their businesses.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed his delight at the festival’s success, stating, “WOW Festival 2025 has once again proven to be a beacon of hope and empowerment.

The theme of “Surkhab” resonated deeply with the audience, and we are proud to have provided a platform for women to share their stories and inspire others. Alhamra will continue to support initiatives that promote gender equality and cultural exchange.“

Executive Director Alhamra Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi added, “The festival has not only brought together women from diverse backgrounds but has also created a space for dialogue, learning, and celebration.

The overwhelming response from the public is a testament to the importance of such events in fostering a more inclusive society. It is heartening to see how art and culture can bridge gaps and bring people together, inspiring collective progress.

We look forward to continuing this empowerment and cultural exchange journey in the years to come.“

The festival celebrated women’s achievements and was a testament to the power of unity and human connection. Attendees laughed, smiled, and engaged in lively conversations, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

Traditional food stalls, interactive activities like the Wardrobe Solution Specialist workshop, and the Aiming for the Stars telescope activity added to the festive spirit. Social media was abuzz with event coverage, with activists and influencers sharing their experiences and highlights from the festival.

The British Council Pakistan’s initiative was widely praised for creating an environment of hope, enlightenment, and empowerment.

The WOW Festival 2025 concluded on a high note, leaving a legacy of inspiration and empowerment.

As the falcon soars high, so do the aspirations of women who continue to break barriers and redefine societal roles. With its rich tapestry of art, culture, and dialogue, the festival has once again proven to be a catalyst for change, fostering a more inclusive and equitable world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025