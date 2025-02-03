Boosting bilateral trade: FPCCI, Mashhad Chamber ink MoU

LAHORE: An MoU signing ceremony between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries was held on Sunday at the Governor House Lahore.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Governor General Khorasan Razavi Iran, Gholam Hussein Muzaffari were also present.

Regional Chairman/Vice President of FPCCI, Zaki Ijaz signed the MoU on behalf of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, while President Mohammad Reza Tawaklizadi signed it on behalf of Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mines and Agriculture. The aim of the MoU is to ensure bilateral exports of US dollars 10 billion between the two countries.

Later, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Governor Khorasan Razavi Iran Ghulam Hussain Mozaffari inaugurated a one-day shopping festival organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Expo Center Lahore. Various Pakistani products were displayed at the shopping festival.

Talking to the media on this occasion, the governor said that the Governor Khorasan in three-day visit signed agreements and MoUs to boost exports and imports. He said that the Governor General of Iran’s province Khorasan Razavi has expressed deep interest in Pakistani products.

The governor said that Iran and Pakistan are close Islamic countries, instead of looking far away, we should seek trade opportunities in our neighbourhood. He said that we should increase our barter trade with Iran.

The governor said that he will soon visit Iran with a delegation of traders and review the progress of the implementation of mutual agreements on the invitation of Governor Khorasan Razavi. He said that the Governor of Khorasan has assured to consider reducing the tourist and business visa fees and creating facilities. The Governor of Punjab further said that the solution to Pakistan’s energy crisis is the Pak-Iran gas pipeline, he added. He said that the government should take forward the progress made by President Asif Ali Zardari.

Governor of Khorasan Razavi Gholm Hussein Muzaffari said that he had visited the exhibition at the last moment of the trip. He thanked Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for his hospitality. President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abuzar Shad said that we welcome both the governors here. He said that we will implement the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed with Khorasan Razavi province. He said that we want to increase exports and imports with Iran.

