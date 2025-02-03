AIRLINK 197.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.34%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-03

German Winter Market-2025 organised

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

KARACHI: The traditional “German Winter Market-2025” event organized by the German Consulate General held here on Sunday.

Over 74 stalls were set up by Pakistani and German companies and entrepreneurs and displayed their products.

The German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rudiger Lotz opened the event. While briefing reporters, the German Consul General said it is annual traditional event that is being organized to display wide range of products.

He said a large number of stalls have be set up by different entrepreneurs to display their traditional products. Many store are here to display their crafts, many restaurants are here to offer their delicious food items while artists from both countries are together here to promote culture, he added.

Dr. Rudiger Lotz thanked sponsors, participants and visitors who made this event very successful.

Andreas Wegner, the Deputy Head of Mission, German Consulate said the event is being organized for the community to promote cultural and trade between the both countries. He said Pakistan and Germany enjoy good relations and this “German Winter Market” event will held to further strengthen cultural and trade relations.

He said Karachi is an important city and very famous for its delicious foods and culture. He said the traditional event of “German Winter Market” is being held in Karachi which shows the environment here is good for trade and investment.

He pointed out that the event is being held on not for profit and all the income would be spent for the promotion of Pak-German relations.

Ms Anja Klose, the Consul, German Consulate said over 74 stalls were set up by companies and entrepreneurs. As many as 12 German companies are participating in this traditional event.

She said this traditional event helps to create ideas and to display wonderful handmade crafts. “It shows how well we work together”, she added. “This festive event promises an immersive experience of German culture, complete with traditional food, drinks, music and handicrafts.”

Trade Companies investments German Consul General Dr Rüdiger Lotz entrepreneurs German Winter Market

