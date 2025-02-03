AIRLINK 196.92 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.27%)
2025-02-03

NBP National Snooker: Punjab’s Shahid Aftab becomes new champion

Press Release Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

KARACHI: Punjab’s Shahid Aftab won the NBP 49th National Snooker Championship, defeating National Bank’s Muhammad Sajjad 7-5 in an exciting final.

NBP’s Senior Vice President Mudassir Inamullah was the guest of honour, and he, alongside PBSA Chairman Alamgir Shaikh, presented trophies and awards to the winning and runner-up cueists and other players.

According to Tournament Director Naveed Kapadia, the final, held at the NBP Sports Complex Snooker Arena on Saturday, was a thrilling contest between NBP’s Muhammad Sajjad and Punjab’s Shahid Aftab. At one point, Sajjad was trailing 5-2, but he fought back to level the score at 5-5.

However, Shahid Aftab clinched the next two frames to win the final and claim the title. The frame scores were 69-9, 92-28, 48-70, 73-19, 49-70, 74-38, 79-24, 62-66, 22-63, 25-69, 81-36, and 71-61.

Shahid Aftab played remarkable breaks of 82 in the second frame, 52 in the sixth, 79 in the seventh, and 81 in the eleventh. Muhammad Sajjad also made a 52 break in the third and ninth frames.

