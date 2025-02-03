AIRLINK 197.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.47%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-03

‘Trump’s strategy to counter China’s BRI: too little, too late’

Qamar Bashir Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

This is apropos letters to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. In this writer’s view, however, even if the US were to start constructing a parallel system today, it would take at least 12 years to reach the level of maturity that the BRI has achieved as of 2025.

By that time, the BRI itself would have advanced another decade, further consolidating China’s economic influence. Given this reality, a more pragmatic approach for the US would be to rethink its strategy—not by opposing the BRI, but by engaging with it.

Instead of treating China as a rival in global infrastructure development, the US should consider a cooperative approach, joining BRI projects as an equal partner. China has consistently extended invitations to all nations, including its geopolitical adversaries such as the US and India, to collaborate within the BRI framework.

By leveraging the unmatched expertise of US entrepreneurs, managers, and innovators, the BRI could be significantly enhanced in terms of efficiency, transparency, and governance.

A strategic partnership between the world’s two largest economies would not only benefit the partner nations involved but also set a new precedent for global cooperation.

Rather than engaging in a zero-sum competition, a US-China collaboration on infrastructure and development initiatives could usher in an era of shared prosperity, sustainable growth, and geopolitical stability.

Ultimately, global economic development should not be viewed as a contest of dominance but as an opportunity for mutual benefit. By fostering a cooperative rather than adversarial relationship, the U.S. and China could lead the world toward an unprecedented level of economic integration and progress.–Concluded

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

BRI US President Donald Trump US and China China BRI

