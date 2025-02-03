AIRLINK 197.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.34%)
Pakistan

Missing Karachi trader found dead

NNI Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

KARACHI: A Karachi trader who went missing on January 29, found dead from Do Darya area of the city on Sunday.

The body of Asif Kamal, a trader of Star Mobile Market in Karachi’s Saddar, was found brutally murdered in Do Darya, the police reported. Asif, had gone missing on January 29 after leaving his residence in Landhi for work.

A missing person’s report was filed by his family after an extensive search, and a case of alleged kidnapping was registered at the Landhi police station on February 1.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Asif’s disappearance and murder.

