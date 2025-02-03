AIRLINK 197.90 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.77%)
BOP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
FCCL 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.5%)
FFL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.16%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 13.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.62 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.72%)
OGDC 204.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-0.83%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.39%)
PPL 175.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
PRL 37.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.83%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
SEARL 106.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.72%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,958 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,347 Decreased By -200.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 113,811 Decreased By -444.7 (-0.39%)
KSE30 35,682 Decreased By -187.2 (-0.52%)
Markets Print 2025-02-03

Australian stocks end at record closing level

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

SYDNEY: A rally in Australia’s heavyweight mining sector pushed the benchmark index past the 8,500 mark at close for the first time on Friday, with higher chances of an interest rate cut next month triggering flows into stocks across the board.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index ended the day 0.5% higher at 8,532.30 points. It scaled a record high of 8,566.90 points earlier in the day.

The index gained more than 4% in January, its best month since December 2023.

Miners rebounded from a sell-off over the past few sessions as fears around the severity of tariffs to be imposed on China, Australia’s biggest trading partner and customer of commodities, abated.

“The market is shifting to a more optimistic outlook for material recovery in demand for key commodities like iron ore from China,” said Grady Wulff, a market analyst at Bell Direct.

“The market is very reactive to news of tariffs sentiment has moderated and any tariffs will be handled as they arise, not pre-emptively.”

The sub-index, which rose 1.1% on the day, gained more than 3% in January to break a three-month losing streak.

