AIRLINK 197.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.37%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
PAEL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.98%)
PRL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.67%)
PTC 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
SEARL 106.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.88%)
SYM 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.39%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,930 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,253 Decreased By -294.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 113,682 Decreased By -573.9 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -234.9 (-0.65%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-03

Sterling set for fourth monthly loss as UK economy softens

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

LONDON: The pound headed for a fourth monthly loss on Friday, increasingly under pressure from investor concern about the outlook for the British economy, following January’s bond market turmoil and in light of weakening UK data.

Sterling has fallen 0.7% in January, bringing losses since September’s 2-1/2-year high to more than 7.5%.

Earlier this month, a selloff in global government bonds hit the UK market particularly hard, sending long-term gilt yields to their highest in decades, heaping pressure on finance minister Rachel Reeves. Yields have since retreated and sterling has recovered some stability, but a recent run of macro data has pointed to an economy that is slowing rapidly, with unemployment rising, falling consumer spending and weakening business activity.

Mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday showed the UK housing market lost some momentum in January, as prices rose by just 0.1% compared with December, but otherwise remained resilient.

By Friday, the pound was set for a 0.4% weekly decline against the dollar, but a 0.5% gain versus the euro.

“With nothing else on the docket, and no central bank speakers of note, we expect sterling to track euro moves through today’s trading, skewing risks in favour of further downside against the dollar,” Monex Europe strategists said in a note.

The pound was last flat on the day against the dollar at $1.242 and up 0.12% against the euro at 83.57 pence.

The Bank of England is expected to deliver another quarter-point rate cut next week and may indicate it has room to lower borrowing costs further, if inflation continues to moderate.

Sterling sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling set for fourth monthly loss as UK economy softens

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories