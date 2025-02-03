AIRLINK 197.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.62%)
BOP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
FCCL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.71%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.36%)
HUBC 129.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.56%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
PAEL 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.74%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.91%)
PRL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
SEARL 106.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.64%)
SYM 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,950 Decreased By -49.1 (-0.41%)
BR30 35,328 Decreased By -220.1 (-0.62%)
KSE100 113,810 Decreased By -445.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 35,682 Decreased By -187.8 (-0.52%)
Feb 03, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-03

Saudi bourse falls on Trump tariff plan

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Sunday after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, while the Qatari index gained ahead of several corporate earnings statements.

The US tariffs may impact the Gulf region’s economies, given their significant trade ties. Gulf oil exports could also be affected by a potential slowdown in global economic growth, while Gulf investors may see their overseas investments impacted.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the tariffs will be set at 25% for Canada and Mexico, and 10% for China, though it was unclear if there will be exemptions.

Reuters earlier quoted sources saying that Trump would delay collection of the duties until March 1 and offer a limited process for certain imports to be exempted.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, led lower by a 1% fall in ACWA Power Company and a 0.2% drop in Al Rajhi Bank.

In Qatar, the index added 0.3%, helped by a 0.7% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank and a 1.2% increase in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar ahead of its earnings announcement.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.3%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company falling 2.1%.

