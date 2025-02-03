AIRLINK 197.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.47%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
FLYNG 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.2%)
HUBC 129.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 203.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.34%)
PACE 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-1.96%)
PRL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.67%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
SEARL 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.72%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,944 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.46%)
BR30 35,279 Decreased By -269.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 113,691 Decreased By -564.9 (-0.49%)
KSE30 35,639 Decreased By -230.3 (-0.64%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-02-03

UK to become first country to criminalise AI child abuse tools

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

LONDON: Britain will become the first country to introduce laws against AI tools used to generate sexual abuse images, the government announced late Saturday.

The government will make it illegal to possess, create or distribute AI tools designed to generate sexualised images of children, punishable by up to five years in prison, interior minister Yvette Cooper revealed.

It will also be illegal to possess AI “paedophile manuals” which teach people how to use AI to sexually abuse children, punishable by up to three years in prison.

“This is a real disturbing phenomenon. Online child sexual abuse material is growing, but also the grooming of children teenagers online. And what’s now happening is that AI is putting this on steroids,” interior minster Yvette Cooper told Sky News on Sunday.

She said AI tools were making it easier for perpetrators “to groom children, and it’s also meaning that they are manipulating images of children and then using them to draw and to blackmail young people into further abuse.

UK economy

Comments

200 characters

UK to become first country to criminalise AI child abuse tools

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories