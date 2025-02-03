AIRLINK 197.19 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.41%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.98%)
PRL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.75%)
PTC 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
SEARL 106.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.99%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.39%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,930 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,253 Decreased By -294.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 113,682 Decreased By -573.9 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -234.9 (-0.65%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-03

Volkswagen sues India to quash ‘enormous’ $1.4bn tax demand

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

NEW DELHI: Volkswagen has sued Indian authorities to quash an “impossibly enormous” tax demand of $1.4 billion, arguing the ask is contradictory to New Delhi’s import taxation rules for car parts and will hamper the company’s business plans, court papers show.

Volkswagen’s unit, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, also told the High Court in Mumbai the tax dispute puts at risk its investments of $1.5 billion in India, and is detrimental to the foreign investment climate, according to the 105-page filing which is not public but was reviewed by Reuters.

In the biggest ever import tax demand, India in September slapped a $1.4 billion tax notice on Volkswagen for using a strategy to break down imports of some VW, Skoda and Audi cars into many individual parts to pay a lower duty.

Indian authorities alleged Volkswagen imported “almost the entire” car in unassembled condition - which attract a 30-35% tax applicable on CKDs, or completely knocked down units, but evaded the levies by mis-classifying them as “individual parts” coming in separate shipments, paying just a 5-15% levy.

Volkswagen India had kept the Indian government informed of its “part-by-part import” model and received clarifications in its support in 2011, the company says in the court challenge.

The tax notice is “in complete contradiction of the position held by the government ... (and) places at peril the very foundation of faith and trust that foreign investors would desire to have in the actions and assurances” of the administration, the Jan. 29 court filing states.

The Indian finance ministry and the customs official who issued the demand order did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Volkswagen’s India unit said in a statement it is using all legal remedies as it cooperates with authorities and remains committed to ensuring “full compliance” with all global and local laws. A Volkswagen spokesperson in Germany did not respond to a request for a comment.

India Volkswagen Tax Indian court Indian authorities

Comments

200 characters

Volkswagen sues India to quash ‘enormous’ $1.4bn tax demand

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories