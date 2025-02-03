AIRLINK 197.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.37%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
PAEL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.98%)
PRL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.67%)
PTC 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
SEARL 106.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.88%)
SYM 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.39%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,930 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,253 Decreased By -294.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 113,682 Decreased By -573.9 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -234.9 (-0.65%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-03

AstraZeneca ditches UK investment over cut in state support

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

LONDON: AstraZeneca on Friday scrapped plans to invest 450 million pounds ($558.3 million) in its vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England, citing a cut in British government support.

The decision to ditch the development of an existing facility in the Speke area of Liverpool comes at a time when Prime Minister Keir Starmer is pushing hard to drum up investment in Britain to generate economic growth.

“Following discussions with the current government, we are no longer pursuing our planned investment at Speke,” a spokesperson for the London-listed bluechip drugmaker said in a statement.

“Several factors have influenced this decision, including the timing and reduction of the final offer compared to the previous government’s proposal.”

Earlier this week finance minister Rachel Reeves named AstraZeneca as one of the “great companies” she said were delivering jobs and investment across the country.

Her speech, focused on how to get the country’s stagnant economy growing again, set out the importance of attracting investment and said the government was “determined to make Britain the best place in the world to invest”.

The spokesperson for AstraZeneca, which also plans to spend 200 million pounds to expand its existing Cambridge presence, said the Liverpool site would continue to produce flu vaccines.

Over the past year, the company has set out billions of dollars worth of investment in various countries, from Singapore and Thailand to France and Canada.

The most notable among those was the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker’s $2 billion spending proposal on research and development and manufacturing plants in the United States.

Britain’s finance ministry said a change in “the make-up” of the investment originally proposed by AstraZeneca had led to a reduced government grant offer being made.

“All government grant funding has to demonstrate value for the taxpayer and unfortunately, despite extensive work from government officials, it has not been possible to achieve a solution,” a government spokesperson said.

The Financial Times reported in August 2024 that AstraZeneca had warned it could relocate its vaccine manufacturing site from Britain to the United States as talks with the Labour government over state aid had become deadlocked.

The newspaper said Reeves wanted to reduce state provisions to the company’s vaccine centre, which would cut the pledge made by the previous administration from about 90 million pounds to 40 million pounds.

UK AstraZeneca UK investment vaccine manufacturing plant

Comments

200 characters

AstraZeneca ditches UK investment over cut in state support

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories